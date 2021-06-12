Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.