CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $940.83.

CoStar Group stock opened at $869.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a one year low of $646.46 and a one year high of $952.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $861.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Shares of CoStar Group are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,222 shares of company stock worth $13,616,317 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

