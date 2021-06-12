Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

COUP stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

