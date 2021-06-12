Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 441.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

