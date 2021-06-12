Credit Suisse Group Increases Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 465

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

