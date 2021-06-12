Critical Analysis: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) vs. The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and The Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.24 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.99 The Honest $300.52 million 5.52 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

The Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.03%. The Honest has a consensus price target of $18.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than The Honest.

Summary

The Honest beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

