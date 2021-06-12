Critical Contrast: Excellon Resources (EXN) versus Its Competitors

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Excellon Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources Competitors 277.04% -304.66% -2.12%

This table compares Excellon Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million -$16.02 million -11.32 Excellon Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $185.91 million 5.36

Excellon Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Excellon Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources Competitors 724 3257 3465 104 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Excellon Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excellon Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Excellon Resources competitors beat Excellon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

