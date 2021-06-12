Critical Review: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.55 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -68.02 Boyd Gaming $2.18 billion 3.23 -$134.70 million ($0.15) -418.87

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Travel + Leisure. Boyd Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boyd Gaming 0 2 11 0 2.85

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $50.23, indicating a potential downside of 20.05%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51% Boyd Gaming 5.11% 8.22% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Travel + Leisure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.