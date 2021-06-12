Critical Review: Unity Software (U) versus The Competition

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of 318 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Unity Software to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unity Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Unity Software Competitors 2160 11330 21172 607 2.57

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $127.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Unity Software Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million -$282.31 million -85.73 Unity Software Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 52.76

Unity Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Unity Software beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

