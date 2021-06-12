Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Crocs reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 982.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

