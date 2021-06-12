Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215. Croda International has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

