CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 242,706 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

CrowdGather Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.