Crowns Hits Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00021493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $2.01 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,232 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

