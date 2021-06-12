Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Crumbs Bake Shop stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Crumbs Bake Shop has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

