CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $293,136.70 and $34.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.