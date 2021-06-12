CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSL has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

