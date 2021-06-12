CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $1,543,329.01 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $614,928.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.66 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

