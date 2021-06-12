CyberMiles Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $3.11 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00457222 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.91 or 1.00802303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00033079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063959 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.