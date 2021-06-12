Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.