Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 125.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

