Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

