Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $46,780.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.