D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

