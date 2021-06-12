D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $88.02. 31,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,227,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.