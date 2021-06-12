DAEX (DAX) Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $33,056.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00022295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00798510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.28 or 0.08364150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086781 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

