Daniel G. Weiss Sells 15,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 95,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.