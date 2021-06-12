Dario Calogero Sells 10,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

