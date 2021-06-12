Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

