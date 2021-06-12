David A. Tenwick Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $27.72.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.
