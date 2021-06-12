David A. Tenwick Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

