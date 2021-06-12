David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

