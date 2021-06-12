Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI remained flat at $$2.30 during trading on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

