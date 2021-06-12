Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $334.45 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

