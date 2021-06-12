DeepOnion Price Tops $0.35 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00054876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044503 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,505,825 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

