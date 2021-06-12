Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 73.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

