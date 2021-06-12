Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

