Demant A/S’s (WILLF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WILLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WILLF stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

