Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $76.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 409383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

