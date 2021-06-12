Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $209.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.86.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.18. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crown Castle International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.