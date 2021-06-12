Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

