Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.44. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 38,846 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

