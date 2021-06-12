dForce (DF) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $18.12 million and $1.12 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

