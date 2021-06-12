Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 231 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $314.67 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $210.35 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.62.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

