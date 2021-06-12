Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

