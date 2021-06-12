Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KL opened at $43.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

