Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,528 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of Synlogic worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.71 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

