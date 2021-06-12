Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,874 ($37.55). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,824 ($36.90), with a volume of 73,282 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,837.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.