Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Disco has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Disco Company Profile

