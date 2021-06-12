Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,888 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discovery were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

