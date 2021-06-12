DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last ninety days. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 1,745,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,234. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

