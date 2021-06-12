Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.28 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00455021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,994,204,236 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

